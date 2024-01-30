Dillard’s, Citi and Mastercard ink credit card agreements image credit: shutterstock

Dillard’s, Citi and Mastercard have entered into new agreements to provide a credit card programme for Dillard’s customers. Citi will purchase the existing Dillard’s credit card accounts. Meantime, Mastercard will serve as the exclusive payment network for co-branded cards offered under the new programme.

The Dillard’s credit card programme from Citi includes a new co-branded Mastercard as well as a private label credit card. The new co-branded Mastercard will replace the existing co-branded card. Additionally, Citi will provide customer service functions.

Citi to support Dillard’s marketing and loyalty programme

“We are truly pleased to announce this new relationship with Citi and Mastercard,” said Dillard’s President Alex Dillard. “Our customers expect and deserve the highest level of customer care at Dillard’s. That includes providing premium credit services. We are confident we have aligned ourselves with the best in the business to offer first-class credit choices. And exceptional cardholder experiences at Dillard’s for years to come.”

“We’re proud to enter this new long-term agreement with such a beloved and iconic brand like Dillard’s,” said Kartik Mani, Head of Citi Retail Services and Head of Connected Commerce. “Citi looks forward to bringing value to Dillard’s loyal customers through access to credit, rewards, and best-in-class digital capabilities from our trusted financial institution.”

“Today’s digital consumers expect value beyond a transaction, from brands they admire and trust. We’re looking forward to creating seamless, safe and secure payment experiences for Dillard’s co-brand cardholders, with benefits and rewards that complement cardholders’ dynamic lifestyles,” said Jason Lane, executive VP, Global Account Management, Mastercard.

The companies expect to launch the new program in late summer 2024 for new Dillard’s credit applicants. The transfer of existing accounts to Citi is expected in the fall of 2024.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In 2014, Wells Fargo agreed a deal to fund, issue and service Dillard’s-branded private label and co-branded credit cards.

Under the partnership, Wells Fargo managed the cardholder loyalty programme for Dillard’s. This was extended for 10 years, following the expiry of the then existing agreement with GE Consumer Finance.