CGI All Payments now in Microsoft Azure marketplace image credit: shutterstock.com

CGI All Payments features a technology stack that assembles and integrates industry-leading products that fully complement the firm’s payments hub. It is designed to help clients achieve their goals for payments today, and into the future, enabling the introduction of innovative services, faster processing, lower costs and greater transparency. Based on the ISO 20022 standard, means clients can easily add or replace payment functionality and clearing networks as required. And it is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The availability of CGI All Payments on the trusted Microsoft Azure Marketplace delivers the flexibility needed by clients to streamline purchase, deployment and management of CGI’s industry-leading solution.

” CGI All Payments is designed to enable faster processing, lower costs and deliver greater transparency for our clients,” said Robert Coakley, Vice-President Consulting, Delivery, and CGI Lead for Payment Solutions. “With access now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, clients have an additional channel to easily and quickly procure and scale the modern, innovative services CGI All Payments delivers.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. added: “We’re pleased to welcome CGI to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”