Payment orchestration solution provider, Celeris, has agreed a technical integration with payment service provider, PXP Financial. According to the companies, the partnership marks a significant advance in payment processing capabilities for businesses on a global scale.
The collaboration aims to streamline payment processes, open new verticals, optimise transaction efficiency, and deliver a seamless payment experience to merchants and consumers alike. By synergising Celeris’ payment solutions with PXP Financial’s payment technology platform, merchants can now access a comprehensive suite of payment services tailored to address their diverse needs effectively.
The integration empowers merchants leveraging Celeris’ services with seamless access to PXP Financial’s extensive payment methods. These span traditional card payments, Apple Pay and Google Pay, alternative payment methods, and emerging digital wallets. Moreover, the integration introduces advanced security features bolstering transaction security and instilling confidence among merchants and consumers.
“We are thrilled to announce our strategic integration with PXP Financial, a globally respected leader in payment processing solutions,” said Sunil Jhamb, CEO of Celeris.
“This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our merchants by providing access to the most advanced payment technologies available in the market.”
Celeris and PXP Financial share a common vision of empowering businesses to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. By joining forces, both entities are poised to drive innovation, foster growth, and deliver exceptional payment experiences that elevate customer satisfaction and foster long-term loyalty.
Kamran Hedjri, CEO of PXP Financial, added: “We are excited to partner with Celeris to deliver a seamless payment experience to merchants worldwide. Together, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of payment technology, enabling businesses to stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace.”