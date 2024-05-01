Cashflows, a platform that makes it easy for businesses to accept payments, has launched a new Cashflows Developer Portal. The enhanced portal acts as a one-stop-shop to empower merchants and partners with access to all of Cashflows’ products and services. The aim is to streamline simplify the onboarding process.
According to Cashflows, the Developer Portal enables merchants and partners to self-serve information to build integrations and start accepting payments faster.
The update follows Cashflows’ research showing that of the 55% of merchants that have switched payment provider in the past, 40% experienced frustrations during the process. The Developer Portal upgrades reduce email traffic by 20% for the merchant. This significantly reduces the administrative admin of onboarding a new payments provider. Accessible to anyone, not just existing customers, the portal also enables prospects to view vital integration information and evaluate the ease of integration before signing up to Cashflows’ suite of products.
Ryan Hull, Director, Get Found N.I, said: “As a developer, I’m always looking for the most efficient way to integrate products and services with our providers. Being able to accept payments is fundamental to our business’ success. So, this is particularly important for our payment provider.
Cashflows Chief Growth Officer, Paul Clarke, added: “In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing payments landscape, merchants need easy, admin-free access to the tools and technologies required to keep pace with competitors – and evolving customer preferences. The new Cashflows Developer Portal provides that access, enabling merchants and partners to make updates any time, and from anywhere. We’re committed to making the onboarding process as easy as taking a payment.”
