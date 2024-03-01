Cartes Bancaires, the local card and mobile payment and withdrawal system in the French market, can now be used with Tap to Pay on iPhone with the viva.com Terminal app. The means that businesses can take contactless payments from a potential pool of nearly 76 million card or mobile holders with the CB scheme, via an iPhone and the viva.com Terminal app.
According to viva.com, the initiative liberates merchants from cumbersome legacy payment terminals. The aim is to offer convenience, flexibility, streamlined payments and simplified daily operations.
To utilise the service, merchants are required to download the viva.com Terminal app on the App Store. At checkout, the merchant presents their iPhone to the customer. They will then tap or hold their contactless payment card or device for digital wallets near the merchant’s iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help keep businesses and customer’s data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.
Viva.com – now active in 24 European markets
“CB is very pleased that Viva.com was able to adapt its Terminal app on Tap to Pay on iPhone very quickly. This is the culmination of two months of intense collaboration between the CB, Frenchsys, Elitt and Viva.com teams to achieve this result,” said Loÿs Moulin, Development Director at CB.
Samy Touboul, Head of E-Commerce & Enterprise at Viva.com France, added: “Connecting with local financial systems and enabling direct connectivity to dominant local payment schemes, has been the cornerstone of Viva.com’s expansion and evolution in each of the 24 European markets we have physical presence in. CB is a valued partner of ours. We are honoured to be the first acquirer to make CB available on Tap to Pay on iPhone. This is a development that will transform the local business scene. It makes payments simpler than ever before for merchants and the millions of CB cardholders.”
