US card giant Capital One is set to up the ante in its market share battle with Amex.

Specifically, Capital One is linked with acquiring concierge service Velocity Black, according to a report by Sky News.

Velocity Black: Black turning ‘what-if’s’ into ‘what’s next’

Founded in 2014 says that it deploys cutting edge technologies and human experts to transform how high-performance people discover and enjoy their world. ‍

It describes itself as a member’s club, with an app that brings sought after experiences and luxury goods to its affluent members. And it says that its app represents the world’s first conversational mobile commerce engine for the affluent segment.

Backed by $28m in venture capital, Velocity Black serves members in over 60 countries. Velocity Black reportedly invested $14m in building its conversational commerce marketplace for the luxury market.