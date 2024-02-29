Buckaroo becomes exclusive strategic partner of ABN AMRO image credit: shutterstock

. Specifically, Buckaroo will become the exclusive provider of merchant payment services to the bank’s clients. The partnership is supported by Keensight Capital, a leading private equity manager dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout investments.

According to Buckaroo, the partnership with ABN marks a significant step in transforming Netherlands’ omnichannel payment and merchant services. Buckaroo will become the exclusive provider of online and point-of-sale merchant services for ABN AMRO’s diverse clientele. This includes a spectrum of businesses from SMEs to large-scale enterprises.

In a significant expansion move, Buckaroo will integrate the complete portfolio of debit card acquiring contracts of ABN AMRO. This development not only reaffirms both entities’ dedication to superior payment services but also cements Buckaroo’s status as a leading PSP in the Benelux region.

The partnership offers ABN AMRO’s clients access to Buckaroo’s innovative and complete offering. This features an extensive suite of payment methods, including iDeal, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX, Bancontact, ApplePay, WeChat, and PayPal. Buckaroo’s advanced offerings encompass recurring payments, “buy now pay later” options. And it includes state-of-the-art point-of-sale solutions including SoftPos (payment acceptance on smartphones).

Paul Scholten, CEO of Buckaroo, said: “This partnership positions Buckaroo as the optimal payment facilitator for ABN AMRO’s clientele. We are dedicated to delivering modern and robust solutions together with premium services that our 30,000+ corporate and SME customers can rely on.”

Stanislas de Tinguy, Partner at Keensight Capital, added: “We are delighted to support Buckaroo in this transformative partnership and are eager to witness the synergistic growth of both firms as they innovate the payments sector in the Netherlands.”

