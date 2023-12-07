Credit-card-as-a-service company, Brim Financial, has agreed a strategic partnership with Mastercard. The aim is to power innovation in credit card platforms in the US. Brim will also embed Mastercard’s open banking capabilities across its end-to-end platform.
The introduction of a more robust, modern credit card platform enables US financial institutions, fintechs, regional and community banks and large brands to provide their customers with a more seamless payment experience. At the same time, they must all minimise the challenges that come with building and maintaining advanced technology independently.
“There is significant momentum happening now in the US market when it comes to innovating credit card infrastructure. It [is] across consumer, small- and medium-sized business and commercial segments,” said Rasha Katabi, Founder and CEO of Brim Financial.
“This Mastercard partnership will be transformational for companies seeking a sophisticated, modern credit card platform to better serve their customers.”
Brim’s modular platform is designed to significantly accelerate deployment. It fully empowers institutions to run and evolve their product platforms, per their customer and market needs.
Turnkey solution for firms running commercial and consumer credit cards
The inclusion of Mastercard’s open banking capabilities within the Brim platform adds to its extensive suite of embedded payments capabilities designed to deliver turnkey solutions for all types of companies looking to launch and run commercial and consumer credit cards.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“In partnership with Brim, we’re able to help our customers and partners remain competitive, with innovative payment solutions that create seamless, secure experiences,” added Hunter Woolley, EVP, North America Business Development at Mastercard.