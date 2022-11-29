Bread Financial joins hands with Versatile Credit to launch BNPL solutions

Bread Pay’s BNPL instalment solutions will be delivered through Versatile Credit’s platform. Credit: Blake Wisz on Unsplash

US-based Bread Financial has partnered with omni-channel financing platform Versatile Credit to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions.

Under the tie-up, Bread Pay’s BNPL instalment solutions will be delivered via Versatile Credit’s platform.

The partnership will benefit the Versatile Credit merchants and their clients.

It will see the delivery of BNPL financing at both online and in-store point of sale, offering consumers additional financial options and flexibility during checkout.

Consumers can pre-qualify for Bread Pay within seconds. They can also immediately use the financing to pay for their shopping and divide the payments in future instalments.

Bread Financial EVP and chief commercial officer Val Greer said: “Our partnership with Versatile allows us to increase distribution of our BNPL products in-store, while expanding opportunities in priority markets like elective medical and home improvement.

“Together we’re providing consumers greater options with the access to modern, innovative financing at checkout that they demand.”

Bread Financial primarily offers personalised payment, lending and saving solutions to its clients.

In September this year, the company selected card issuing platform Marqeta to improve the in-store checkout experience for consumers who use Bread Pay.

Versatile Credit president and COO Vicki Turjan said: “Versatile Credit’s approach to lending enables our merchant partners to keep customers across the credit spectrum engaged through a seamless application and approval process.

“The addition of Bread Pay allows us to further expand our product offering and provide financing solutions that meet a variety of customer needs and expectations.”