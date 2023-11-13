Payment orchestration provider, BR-DGE has integrated Visa Instalments, an innovative API-powered solution, into Kenwood Travel’s payment offering to customers. The arrangement leverages Visa Instalments via BR-DGE Connect. As a result, Kenwood Travel provides greater affordability, enhanced flexibility, and security at the payment checkout to holiday goers. This comes through a BR-DGE customisable hosted payment page.
BR-DGE works with Kenwood Travel to enhance the online travel agents’ end-to-end payment journey. This ensures customers receive a frictionless luxury experience at the checkout. As Kenwood Travel caters to growing consumer demand for instalment solutions, Visa Instalments provides a convenient way for Kenwood Travel to accept and receive payments online.
This solution gives eligible consumers more choice in how they pay online. Specifically, it offers holiday goers easy access to instalment payment options with clear repayment schedules shown at checkout. And so the cardholder knows what they need to pay and when. Visa Instalments also uses existing lines of credit. It integrates with consumers’ accounts, making it convenient to manage their money without having to open or track other accounts.
Merchants report rise in sales when instalments offered
Research has shown that 75% of consumers said instalments helped them manage unexpected expenses. At the same time, some 40% of merchants have seen an uplift in sales when instalments are offered.
Kenwood Travel is the first UK merchant to select Visa Instalments via BR-DGE. According to BR-DGE, more merchants are expected to onboard the technology soon across the travel and retail industries. Kenwood Travel is leveraging BR-DGE’s modular, payment orchestration platform. This takes advantage of a vast array of functionality, from Network Tokenisation through to detailed reporting and analytics, enabling the merchant to deliver a first-class, seamless online checkout experience.
BR-DGE: first platform to switch on Visa instalments live with a UK merchant
Tom Voaden, Head of Partnerships at BR-DGE, said: “This announcement is a major step forward in our strategic partnership with Visa. It provides Kenwood Travel and their customers with an innovative payment solution. We are thrilled to be the first platform to switch on Visa Instalments live with a UK merchant. It demonstrates how BR-DGE is enabling our merchants to access the latest payment innovations via BR-DGE Connect. Working with Visa, we are excited to offer Kenwood Travel’s customers a first-class payment experience as they book excursions and holidays around the world.”
Mathieu Altwegg, Head of Product, UK & Ireland, Visa, added: “Partnerships play a vital role in driving innovations that reshape the payments experience. Through our strategic partnership with BR-DGE, we are helping businesses like Kenwood Travel to provide their consumers with more choice in how they pay for travel.”