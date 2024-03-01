BNPL customer satisfaction brand performance varies considerably says JD Power image credit: shutterstock

Buy Now Pay Later customers are growing increasingly satisfied with their experiences. Easy account review, security and reasonableness of terms are among the top drivers of customer satisfaction reports JD Power. Financially healthy consumers are the segment most satisfied with BNPL services, according to the JD Power US Buy Now Pay Later Satisfaction Study.

“The BNPL segment has grown quickly and many of the brands in the space are new. Consumers are generally most satisfied with the BNPL plans offered by their credit card issuers. But experiences vary quite a bit by brand. Some of the newest providers are receiving the greatest increases in satisfaction scores,” said Miles Tullo, MD banking and payments, JD Power.

JD Power US Buy Now Pay Later Satisfaction Study key findings

Overall customer satisfaction with BNPL services rises 16 points year over year as consumers embrace the point-of-sale payment method.

BNPL customers classified as financially healthy represent 21% of all BNPL users. This segment of the market has the highest overall satisfaction, 731 on a 1,000-point scale, with BNPL services. Consumers in the financially vulnerable category account for 32% of BNPL usage. Such users have a considerably lower overall satisfaction score (593).

The top three key performance indicators with most significant influence on customer satisfaction are ease of choosing repayment options; ease of managing payments; and ease of reviewing purchases and transactions. These indicators are met between 53% and 62% of the time. This suggests that many providers have room to improve on account management functions.

Study Ranking

Plan It by American Express ranks highest in BNPL satisfaction, with a score of 695. My Chase Plan (686) ranks second and Citi Flex Pay (676) ranks third. Sezzle (630), Afterpay (626) and Affirm (618) bring up the rear.

