Bluefin incorporates Mastercard click to pay

Bluefin, encryption and tokenisation technology provider has integrated Mastercard Click to Pay to provide additional seamless checkout options for merchants and their customers.

Bluefin’s merchants will have the option to utilise this optimised checkout experience within an iFrame or hosted payment form.

This allows merchants to provide a seamless shopping experience to the consumer. In addition, it makes guest checkout easier by eliminating the need to manually enter card details every time. Additionally, merchants can safely store consumer payment information using an encrypted, virtual card number.

MyChart powered by Epic is Bluefin’s first integrated partner to leverage this functionality to address payment collection use cases in the healthcare space.

“Encryption and tokenisation for card-not-present transactions support a secure consumer checkout experience in today’s digital world,” said Tim Barnett, Chief Information Officer at Bluefin. “We are excited to provide Mastercard Click to Pay to the partners and merchants we work with, as it integrates easily with the existing merchant experience and delivers greater e-commerce flexibility and simplicity.”

The checkout solution securely stores card details via tokenisation, delivering a more secure and convenient payment method for merchants and their customers. Because it is embedded directly within checkout, all cards can be managed in a single secure profile and automatically updated. Consumers can check out quickly and conveniently using intelligent recognition, where a returning user will be recognised via email or cookie. This also reduces cart abandonment by giving consumers access to their cards and associated information without the need to remember or enter a password.

Bluefin’s 300 global partners currently serve 34,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 55 countries.