Bluecode and Alipay+ have forged a strategic partnership for Bluecode to become the latest Alipay+ mobile payment partner. This allows its users to make payments via Bluecode enabled apps at all Alipay+ supported stores in Europe. This includes tens of thousands in Germany alone ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.
Following the launch, the solution will be extended to countries outside of Europe. The aim is to create a bridge for European travellers who will be able to pay at any global merchant of Alipay+.
Bluecode is a European open QR code payment scheme. It is the first interoperable payment network partner in Europe for Alipay+, a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalisation technology solutions operated by Ant International. Issuers can integrate Bluecode into their apps and core banking systems. In turn, it enables customers to conveniently pay with QR codes directly from their current accounts.
At launch, Bluecode app users will be able to make transactions through participating banks. In the near future, the partnership solution will be also incorporated within more than 300 banks based in Germany and Austria, which have adopted Bluecode QR code payment technology. Users will then be able to make direct payments from their banking apps to merchants that accept Alipay+.
Alipay+: connects to 1.5 billion consumer accounts
Introduced by Ant International in 2020, Alipay+ now connects over 88 million merchants in 57 countries and regions to 1.5 billion consumer accounts on over 25 e-wallets and bank apps. It allows consumers to travel and pay hassle-free globally, and merchants to build out cross-border consumer engagement and digital marketing.
Alipay+: official payment partner of EURO 2024
Customers and merchants will first benefit from mobile payment interoperability ahead of UEFA EURO 2024 held in Germany this summer. Alipay+ is the Official Payment Partner of the tournament. It enables international football fans to access convenient payment options when they attend tournament matches and travel the country.
Christian Pirkner, Bluecode CEO said: “We are firm believers in the importance of mobile payment innovation without boundaries for Europe. Bluecode scheme rules enable Europeans at participating banks to transact directly from their checking accounts. The novelty of our interoperability solution is to offer a European payment scheme accepted globally.
It leaves full control of the payment experience with the issuing bank and the merchant. Any European bank can sign up as Bluecode issuer and upgrade the banking app to keep the customer journey within their own digital offerings.
How payments can replicate the roaming model of mobile telcos
This interoperability partnership with Alipay+ now allows Bluecode payments at millions of merchants first in Europe and subsequently all around the world. Through this interoperability concept we aim to replicate the roaming model of the mobile telecommunication industry. Bluecode users will pay at Alipay+ merchants across the world in the same way as they are paying here at home. As with mobile SIM card roaming, there is a legal, commercial and technical framework to enable payment interoperability. Transactions are processed seamlessly across the payment solution, not requiring any changes to the integration for our member banks or on the merchant side.”
EURO 2024: the perfect time to kick off new mobile customer engagement
Pietro Candela, General Manager of Europe at Alipay+, added: “This partnership enables Alipay+ merchants all over the world to accept payments from European travellers, who will find more convenience and benefits. Alipay+ merchants will benefit from the partnership to connect and engage with more European customers, before, during and after their travels. This is enabled by an eco-system of local financial apps. UEFA EURO 2024 is the perfect time to kick off this new mobile customer engagement. It takes advantage of the universal language of football to create enthusiasm and fun among global communities.”