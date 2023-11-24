BLIK is teaming up with DXC Technology to support a launch in Romania and Slovakia. DXC will modernise and adapt the BLIK central system to meet payment standards in the two new markets. DXC will ensure BLIK is able to handle transactions in Romanian Leu and Euros. In addition, it will facilitate connection to the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) system. The expanded collaboration between BLIK and DXC is the continuation of a nine-year relationship. DXC will use software engineering to help develop the Polish Payment Standard (PSP) essential activities. In addition, it will adapt the existing system to serve the fastest-growing e-commerce segment in Romania and Slovakia. DXC will also provide daily technical support.
BLIK is one of the largest payment systems in Poland. Between July and September 2023, BLIK facilitated 455 million transactions worth PLN63bn $15.7bn).
Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President at Polish Payment Standard, said: “BLIK is highly regarded in Poland. We have confidence that our solution will easily meet the requirements to integrate with other large European banks. This will help us grow the number of users engaging in e-commerce payments. We are pleased to have the support of an experienced partner in DXC that can help us implement our plans.”
BLIK brings together six leading Polish banks and Mastercard
PSP is a joint venture incorporating Polish banks Alior, Bank Millennium, Santander, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO and Mastercard. Introduced in 2015, BLIK is a key part of Poland’s shift towards a common payment system. It allows customers to use their mobile phones to withdraw cash from more than 20,000 ATMs. And it facilitates hundreds of thousands of digital payment transactions.
Michał Burda, Country General Manager at DXC Technology Poland, added: “This is a major project for Polish and European banking. As a trusted partner, we will help PSP innovate the BLIK solution on a global scale to achieve international success.”
