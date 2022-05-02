BitDCE collaborates with Simplex on cryptocurrency payment

BitDCE has partnered with crypto payments firm Simplex to form a combined ecosystem of “Global Easy + Global Payment + Global Purchase”.

BitDCE exchange is a trading platform specialising in digital currency spot, legal currency, contract, as well as cryptocurrency derivatives and other offerings.

The tie-up will also enable BitDCE to allow its users to purchase cryptocurrency using payment methods including Visa and Mastercard.

The transaction limit is set at $20,000 while users can use their PC, IOS and Android devices to make payments in legal currencies of over 97 countries.

“Strict KYC audit procedures will prevent criminals in order to better protect the security of assets and funds of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and users,” the company said in a statement.

BitDCE expects its “Global Easy + Global Payment + Global Purchase” to become the “flagship of the global encryption system payment ecosystem in the future.”

The firm focuses on partnering with global payment platforms to support online payment services as well as fiat currency or digital asset transaction services.

Israel-based Simplex provides fiat infrastructure users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies using credit and debit cards.

The firm acts as a fiat-cryptocurrency gateway connecting market participants including exchanges, brokers, wallets and liquidity providers.

Last year, Simplex was taken over by Canadian electronic payment processing company Nuvei in a deal worth around $250m.

In 2020, the firm teamed up with HedgeTrade, a crypto social trading platform, to integrate and add HEDG cryptocurrency to its credit card processing solutions.