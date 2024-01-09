Bank of America has launched CashPro Insights, a digital tool that analyses information flowing through the CashPro platform. Through data-driven intelligence, clients are presented with insights that empower them to make more informed treasury decisions.

CashPro is Bank of America’s digital banking platform. It is accessed by more than 40,000 corporate and commercial clients to manage their treasury, trade and credit operations and perform self-service requests. CashPro Insights is the latest development of the CashPro Data Intelligence product suite, complementing CashPro Forecasting and CashPro Search.

The CashPro platform facilitated 340 million client payments in 2023, an 8% increase year-over-year.

“In treasury and cash management, data continues to be an untapped resource that has the potential to reveal trends, weaknesses or opportunities. This potential can only be realised when data is thoughtfully organised and analysed, which is the key objective of CashPro Insights,” said Jennifer Sanctis, head of the CashPro App and Personalised Technologies, Global Transaction Services (GTS), Bank of America.

One of the first features of CashPro Insights, available through the CashPro App, is the Security Insight. Displayed as a ‘security meter’, the tool assesses and then makes recommendations on how a user can improve their security controls. Users will be able to complete a recommended task directly within the platform by simply clicking the “CashPro Click to Action” commands.

“CashPro Insights together with other tools in the CashPro Data Intelligence suite are game changers for our clients. They are powerful, predictive tools that can help companies stay competitive and reach their strategic goals,” added Jay Davenport, global co-head of Corporate Sales in GTS at Bank of America.

