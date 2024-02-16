ITCARD teams up with Auriga image credit: shutterstock

Global software provider, Auriga, is teaming up with ITCARD for its multivendor ATM management solution. The collaboration will enable ITCARD to optimise operational and technology costs. At the same time, it aims to improve systems availability and time to market for new services.

The solution will be delivered by Auriga Poland. This was formed following Auriga’s acquisition of the majority shareholding in Polish banking technology outfit F1 Solutions.

ITCARD is the biggest financial transaction processing company in Poland. The company supports all areas of payment management across cards, ATM and POS terminals. The company operates ATMs and cash recyclers for major banks in the country. It also runs its own Planet Cash ATM network with over 4,400 devices across Poland.

ITCARD is targeting better performance and greater cost effectiveness for its own ATM network by migrating to one software platform that could work across its ATM fleet.

According to ITCARD, it selected Auriga because its ATM management software solution offers true multivendor ATM management. Moreover, it is customised for the Polish market through Auriga’s central and Eastern European subsidiary, Auriga Poland.

Multi-year programme, 7,000 ATMs transition to Auriga solutions

In a multi-year programme, the fleet of around 7,000 ATMs in ITCARD service will be transitioned to the Auriga solutions. This will be supported by Auriga’s team based in Poland.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Vincenzo Fiore, founder and CEO, Auriga said: “We are delighted to be realising ITCARD’s vision for modernising how their large multivendor ATM fleet is managed and developed. Partnering with Poland’s leader in payment processing is testament to how our international growth strategy is succeeding with our investment in Auriga Poland and their local capabilities in software development and support.”

Jarosław Chrzanowski, CEO, ITCARD added: “In developing our ATM network, the priority was to achieve better efficiency and cost effectiveness by moving to a single software platform that could support the entire ATM fleet. We chose Auriga because of its advanced ATM management software. This enables effective management of equipment from many different vendors. We are convinced that this decision will contribute to increasing the efficiency of our ATM network. The cooperation with Auriga will allow us to better meet the expectations of our customers. The first 250 recyclers of the 7,000 devices processed by ITCARD are already operational, using software provided by Auriga”.