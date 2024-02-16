Global software provider, Auriga, is teaming up with ITCARD for its multivendor ATM management solution. The collaboration will enable ITCARD to optimise operational and technology costs. At the same time, it aims to improve systems availability and time to market for new services.
The solution will be delivered by Auriga Poland. This was formed following Auriga’s acquisition of the majority shareholding in Polish banking technology outfit F1 Solutions.
ITCARD is the biggest financial transaction processing company in Poland. The company supports all areas of payment management across cards, ATM and POS terminals. The company operates ATMs and cash recyclers for major banks in the country. It also runs its own Planet Cash ATM network with over 4,400 devices across Poland.
ITCARD is targeting better performance and greater cost effectiveness for its own ATM network by migrating to one software platform that could work across its ATM fleet.
According to ITCARD, it selected Auriga because its ATM management software solution offers true multivendor ATM management. Moreover, it is customised for the Polish market through Auriga’s central and Eastern European subsidiary, Auriga Poland.
Multi-year programme, 7,000 ATMs transition to Auriga solutions
In a multi-year programme, the fleet of around 7,000 ATMs in ITCARD service will be transitioned to the Auriga solutions. This will be supported by Auriga’s team based in Poland.
Vincenzo Fiore, founder and CEO, Auriga said: “We are delighted to be realising ITCARD’s vision for modernising how their large multivendor ATM fleet is managed and developed. Partnering with Poland’s leader in payment processing is testament to how our international growth strategy is succeeding with our investment in Auriga Poland and their local capabilities in software development and support.”
Jarosław Chrzanowski, CEO, ITCARD added: “In developing our ATM network, the priority was to achieve better efficiency and cost effectiveness by moving to a single software platform that could support the entire ATM fleet. We chose Auriga because of its advanced ATM management software. This enables effective management of equipment from many different vendors. We are convinced that this decision will contribute to increasing the efficiency of our ATM network. The cooperation with Auriga will allow us to better meet the expectations of our customers. The first 250 recyclers of the 7,000 devices processed by ITCARD are already operational, using software provided by Auriga”.