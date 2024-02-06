AtoB agrees new global fuel card partnership with Mastercard image credit: shutterstock

Fintech payments platform, AtoB, has agreed a new partnership with Mastercard making them the exclusive payments network for AtoB’s commercial credit card programme. Both companies will work to bring greater payment efficiencies to the trucking industry. The aim is to improve the lives of the operators and drivers who help power the global economy.

More than 70% of goods in the US are transported by truck, making trucking a vital segment of the economy. Fleet managers also have unique payment needs and responsibilities requiring specialised fleet card products. This includes being able to optimise daily fleet fuel, restrict purchases to appropriate fuel and non-fuel spending, and provide fleet drivers with flexibility to respond to changing purchase needs.

AtoB’s platform provides a specialised suite of tools for the trucking industry. This includes no-fee fleet cards, instant direct-deposit payroll, access to bank accounts, and savings tools. Its AtoB Fuel Card offers discounts of up to $0.84 per gallon. And it offers advanced analytics that improve security and efficiency for small businesses.

Helping fleet managers track spending, strengthen fleet performance

“This new partnership with Mastercard will accelerate our commitment to delivering modern payment and logistics tools to help fleet managers track spending, save money, and strengthen overall fleet performance,” said Vignan Velivela, co-founder and CEO at AtoB. “The majority of fleet companies are small businesses. They must operate with maximum efficiency in a competitive market. Through AtoB’s new partnership with Mastercard, we will continue to deliver digital resources and advanced systems that foster digital transformation for the trucking industry.”

Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, added: “Over the past few years, supply chain challenges have demonstrated our global reliance on the freight sector and reinforced the importance of digitisation in this space. Through Mastercard’s new partnership with AtoB, we will leverage our expertise, technology, and innovative thinking to enhance AtoB’s fuel card programme and deliver innovative payment experiences that will unlock more value for operators and drivers alike.”

