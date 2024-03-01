ANZ has announced ANZ Plus Add-Ons. This enables customers to customise their banking experience with a mix of smart money management tools from the bank, and integrated experiences from third-party partners.
ANZ Plus Add-Ons include the new Money Map and Money In & Out. Money Map is an interactive map that allows customers to track the geography of their eligible in-person purchases made with their ANZ Plus Visa debit card or digital wallet. Money In & Out provides customers a view of the money coming in and out of their account over a selected period, be it weeks, months or years.
ANZ Plus Add-Ons will also feature third-party integrations. Qantas Frequent Flyer has now been announced as the first partner Add-On. ANZ Plus customers on iOS can now securely access their Qantas Frequent Flyer account in-app. In addition, they can view their points balance, discover new ways to earn Qantas Points and link their ANZ Plus Visa debit card to shop Card Offers via the Qantas Frequent Flyer Add-On. A similar feature for Android users will follow.
Group Executive Australia Retail, Maile Carnegie, said: “Add-Ons offer ANZ Plus users a customisable banking experience. We understand our customers are increasingly looking for a personalised and more convenient digital banking experience.
With Add-Ons, our customers can integrate tools and insights so they’re available at a glance or connect with features from our partners.
“The partnership and integration of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program showcases the flexible nature of the ANZ Plus retail banking platform. We plan to expand our Add-Ons offering to customers over time.”
