Working with PayPay among many other partners, Alipay+, the cross-border mobile payment and marketing solution of Ant International, now helps users of a total of 16 overseas e-wallets and bank apps to enjoy seamless payment at over 1.5 million local merchants across Japan. The number of transactions and total processing volume has grown significantly. Notable examples include users of Kaokao Pay (South Korea), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), GCash (the Philippines), and Touch ’n Go eWallet (Malaysia).
“Japan is the birthplace of the QR code and the mobile revolution,” said Ant International CEO Yang Peng. “With mobile payment, international travelers are going farther and wider for more unique and immerse experience, spending money at smaller shops. Many travelers simply do businesses with a QR code. The transaction volume is growing very fast.”
Introduced in 2020, Alipay+ Cross-Border Mobile Payment Service now connects over 88 million merchants in 57 countries and regions. It incorporates 1.5 billion consumer accounts on over 25 e-wallets and banking apps. This allows consumers to travel and pay worry-free globally, and merchants to build out cross-border consumer engagement and digital marketing.
The service builds on Alipay+’s extensive regional partnerships. These include those with national QR schemes including Singapore’s SGQR, Malaysia’s PayNet, South Korea’s ZeroPay, and Sri Lanka’s LankaPay.
Driving secure real-time payment through AI in international trade
With the rise of open-banking and other innovation initiatives, AI will increasingly become center of industry collaboration and product development. Ant International has been working closely with partners to apply AI technology into various areas, such as developing AI-driven FX services, customising marketing solutions for global brands and enhancing risk management and fighting fraud in cross-border payments and FX operations.
Building the talent pool for future digital economy in Asia
Asia represents the largest base for SMEs that are hunger for digital transformation, Yang noted. Beyond payment, Alipay+ works with partners to bring an expanding digital toolkit to SMEs. Over 5,000 micro businesses in Southeast Asia have adopted Alipay+ D-store, an all-in-one and cost-efficient ordering solution that aims to revolutionise the checkout experience and enable merchants to leap into digitalization and drive revenue growth.
Ant International is positioned as a “connector” to enable connectivity for mobile payments. It helps its partners with financial accessibility, and ensures simple solutions for businesses in their international journey or path for localisation.
“The key to building a vibrant, sustainable future digital economy is a vibrant talent pool,” said Yang. “Ant International has extensive partnerships with regional public and private sectors on training next-gen innovators with technology strength and cross-sector insights. We look forward to working with local partners in Japan to facilitate growth of young talents in the financial and digitalisation sectors.”