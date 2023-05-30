In addition, local businesses can now leverage solutions, including the Alipay+ D-store, to build digital stores in the form of mini programmes, leveraging digital platforms to reach and engage tourists.

The four mobile wallets include AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia) and Alipay (Chinese mainland), which has been accepted by Thai merchants since 2015.

The move seeks to expand the digital travel experience for more Asian tourists visiting Thailand as the local tourism industry made a rebound following Covid.

In addition to Alipay+, Ant Group announced new collaborations with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote a travel campaign called “Amazing Thailand”.

“Building on the trust and collaboration we have had with Alipay for many years to engage tourists from the Chinese mainland, we are excited to further expand the reach through Alipay+ to tourists in three more Asian countries and regions, which are important source locations for Thailand”, said Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of TAT. “We welcome Ant Group’s efforts to contribute to the digitisation of the tourism industry by providing innovative digital solutions and close collaborations with local merchants. We are confident this will lead to a revenue boost and growth opportunities for local businesses.”

Ant Group’s new product comes after Alipay+ and epay Australia teamed up in February 2023 to launch an international mobile payment service in Australia.

Under the tie-up, the mobile payments platform Alipay+ was adopted by 8,000 epay retailers, including Australian luxury department store David Jones.

Speaking of Alipay+’s successful launch in Thailand, general manager of Alipay+ Offline Merchant Services at Ant Group Dr. Cherry Huang said: “We look forward to working with local merchants, not only in the popular locations but also those in the lesser known areas, to help them grow and thrive with added digital solutions and capabilities.

“We strongly believe that the acceptance of more Asian mobile wallets in Thailand will enhance the travel experience and further promote Thailand as an attractive and sustainable destination for travellers. Our focus now is to onboard more local merchants in sectors including travel, retail, hospitality, F&B to integrate the Alipay+ solution”, Huang added.