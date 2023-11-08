Loyalty and connected commerce software supplier, Superlogic, has teamed up with American Express. Eligible Amex merchants will be provided with special discounts to access next gen loyalty and connected commerce technology. The aim is to amplify the customer experience, while driving new data and revenue. This partnership will introduce interested American Express merchants to new tools to gamify their loyalty offerings. This includes new data and insights to better inform merchants’ payment strategy and loyalty accounting management.
Superlogic technology is white labelled for each enterprise client on a SaaS basis. The company says that it seamlessly integrates with existing CRM, CDP, and traditional loyalty management systems.
Superlogic’s system uses a hybrid of points and digital assets technology to better manage and reduce rewards programme liabilities. In addition, it accurately attributes real-world purchase data, and drives higher programme engagement through personalisation. Data is kept secure and immutable on a proprietary private-public distributed ledger system. Gamified “digital badge” assets can be earned and collected to unlock benefits and experiences.
‘New loyalty experiences that legacy loyalty systems cannot provide’
“Consumers are seeking new loyalty experiences that offer benefits or technology that legacy loyalty systems cannot provide,” said Lin Dai, CEO and Co-Founder of Superlogic. “We’re thrilled to work with American Express to provide eligible merchants special discounts on our next-gen solutions designed for today’s savvy consumers to upgrade their rewards experience, while connecting and incentivising purchases and behaviours across digital, physical retail and social channels.”
Superlogic has an existing relationship with American Express as an Amex Ventures portfolio company. Superlogic has also worked with different groups within American Express including the Global Network Services team, and most recently Global Merchant Services.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData