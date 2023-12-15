American Express is expanding card member and merchant protection by launching SafeKey EMV 3-D Secure 2.3 capabilities. Amex is the first network to upgrade to SafeKey 2.3. It says that the initiative underscores its commitment to providing a secure checkout experience.
Through SafeKey 2.3, Amex is offering enhanced protection for purchases on gaming consoles and headless devices, such as smart speakers. It is also offering further biometric support, enhanced payment information, and user interface improvements.
“We’re always looking for ways to create seamless shopping experiences and offer new levels of protection, as shopping habits evolve. said Matthew Robinson, EVP of Network & Acquiring Solutions. “As the first network to launch these updates to 3DS, Amex is working to stay one step ahead of fraudsters. It is making the checkout experience more secure on the devices our card members use every day.”
SafeKey 2.3 Updates
Amex is the first network provider to launch 3DS 2.3. American Express SafeKey offers both merchants and card members peace of mind through a more seamless authentication experience when checking out using gaming consoles and headless devices. During this process, SafeKey’s technology works in the background to authenticate the user’s identity.
American Express is also adding Secure Payment Confirmation. This is a web API providing additional biometric support to SafeKey, in order to streamline the authentication process across merchants. These security capabilities significantly diminish the likelihood of fraudsters deceiving card members into disclosing one-time passcodes.
Additionally, card members can now enjoy improved usability for online and mobile purchases within apps. A further benefit of SakeKey 2.3 is improved payment information. Users can now see recurring billing dates and payment amounts during the authentication process when setting up recurring billing transactions.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData