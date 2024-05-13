American Express and payment solutions company Worldpay have signed a new agreement. The aim is to make it easier for small businesses to welcome loyal and high-spending American Express cardmembers.
The agreement is part of a continued strategic approach by American Express to fuel the company’s momentum in the UK and expand the number of locations where its Cardmembers can spend. In the UK, the total number of Amex accepting locations has grown by 46% over the past three years.
Worldpay is a long-standing partner for American Express. The new arrangement gives small businesses another option to accept Amex Card payments. By adding American Express as a payment choice, small businesses can capture more spend and enhance their checkout experience.
Worldpay and their merchants will benefit from a more straightforward experience under the new agreement. They will receive a single statement to reconcile for their transactions, one settlement process, a simpler onboarding journey and single servicing contact.
Dan Edelman Vice President and UK General Manager, Merchant Services at American Express, said: “As our cardmember base continues to grow in the UK, we’ve been making great strides in expanding our merchant coverage. This new strategic agreement will help power our progress, meaning thousands of additional small businesses across the country can benefit from welcoming Amex cardmembers.
Amex cardmembers: spend 3.9 times more annually and 3.2 times more frequently than non-cardmembers
Chris Wood, General Manager SMB International and US Direct, Worldpay added: “Working in partnership with American Express, we’re pleased to be opening up more opportunities for our base of merchants in the UK and Ireland to benefit from the spending power of loyal Amex cardmembers. Consumers expect to pay the way they want to. By enabling our merchants to expand their choice of payments options more seamlessly, we’re helping them serve their customers better.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData