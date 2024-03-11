Amadeus acquires Voxel image credit: shutterstock

Amadeus has acquired Voxel with the aim of enhancing the payments experience between a range of different players across the travel ecosystem.

Amadeus says that the deal continues its strategy to expand into areas that are complementary for its existing customers.

Voxel provides electronic invoice and B2B payment solutions for travel sellers, hotels, and other travel players. The acquisition will also complement Amadeus’ payments business, Outpayce. Specifically, it will augment its existing travel sellers’ product suite, while expanding in the hospitality segment. The deal will also give access to a wider range of payments services for travel sellers and a more automated electronic way to manage invoices for tour operators, TMCs, hotel aggregators, and hotels. The acquisition of Voxel will also help Amadeus better serve its corporate customers by further automating the business travel experience, from reservation and payments to expense management.

Amadeus and Voxel: a complementary portfolio of solutions

Decius Valmorbida, President, Travel, Amadeus, said: “The acquisition of Voxel brings a complementary portfolio of solutions. It enriches Amadeus’ end-to-end offering, leveraging smart technology in order to benefit the wider travel eco-system and industry. Payments are present at every stage of the travel experience. To make the experience of travel better, it’s crucial we ensure smooth, integrated and even invisible payments. We now have a combined team of experts who are passionate about payments. And a breadth of customers who will now be able to leverage the power of Voxel and Amadeus together. This is yet another example of how Amadeus makes travel work better for everyone, everywhere.”

Àngel Garrido, CEO, Voxel, added: “Amadeus is truly at the heart of the travel industry. We couldn’t be more excited to now be part of the team. Amadeus is global in nature, with travel and technology experts working towards a better door-to-door and connected journey. These attributes, combined with Amadeus’ deep roots in travel, have resulted in a unique opportunity for Voxel and Amadeus to grow faster, and further embed innovative and automated technology. This improves not only the processes for travel sellers but also travel providers. The combination of our technology, teams, strong cultural fit, and our connections will no doubt bring us one step closer to smoother travel payments.”

