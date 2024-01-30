Alipay+, the cross-border mobile payments and marketing platform from Ant International, has expanded merchant coverage to drive cross-border mobile payments. Key targets include travel destinations such as Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Italy, France and the UAE. The ecosystem now extends to leading regional national QR schemes in Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.
Marketing is now being ramped up on the eve of the first full Chinese New Year travel boom after Covid.
Alipay+ now operates across 57 markets. It connects over 88 million global merchants cross-border to 1.5 billion accounts on over 25 leading e-wallets and payment apps. International travellers may pay online and offline with their home payment apps around the world with ease and security. Merchants utilise Alipay+ digital marketing and growth tools to build more effective consumer engagement at home and abroad.
Alipay+ partner wallets and bank apps include Alipay (Chinese Mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), GCash (Philippines), TrueMoney (Thailand), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia) and OCBC Digital (Singapore).
Exclusive campaigns to drive merchant growth and user savings
“2024 will be an exciting year for Alipay+ to unlock many digital innovations in online and offline cross-border commerce. The Chinese New Year is a global travel phenomenon. It is the perfect moment to kickstart our new range of partnerships, campaigns and product offerings to build a seamless and authentic travel experience and bring more business for merchants large and small,” said Douglas Feagin, President, Alipay+.
2024 CNY holidays begin on 10 February. China’s outbound travel bookings have surged more than 10 times compared to 2023. Top travel destinations include those with visa-free policy such as Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia for Chinese tourists. Other popular destinations include Japan and South Korea.
Expanding the cross-border merchant ecosystem
The new push in 2024 is built on significant expansion of Alipay+ merchant coverage in key travel destinations over 2023.
In 2023, Alipay+ became the only cross-border digital solution partner to leading national QR schemes in the region. For example, SGQR (Singapore), DuitNow (Malaysia) and ZeroPay (South Korea). This allows users of Alipay+ payment partners to pay using their home e-wallets at virtually all shops in these countries. And it enables tourists to travel and pay like a local more easily.
In Singapore, SQGR is accepted island-wide. Malaysia’s DuitNow QR is accepted by 1.8 million merchants and South Korea’s ZeroPay includes 1.7 million merchants. In Malaysia, 8 Alipay+ payment partners were newly enabled on DuitNow QR in the fourth quarter of 2023.
“Travel, especially international travel is clearly an anchor for national and regional prosperity in Asia and beyond,” added Feagin. “Alipay+ will continue to expand partnerships and repertoire of digitalisation tools to help communities thrive through cross-border travel and commerce. “