Global enabler of digital advertising, Aleph, is launching a global cross-border payments and credit underwriting unit, Aleph Payments. The global digital advertising spend is expected to reach $766bn by 2025. Meantime, global remittance and cross border payments transactions are estimated to grow from $37.15trn in 2020 to $39.99trn in 2026.

Over the past 19 years, Aleph has been providing credit underwriting and cross border payment offerings to advertisers and digital ad tech platforms. Aleph currently manages over $2bn worth of total cross border credit and payments through its network across international markets. In the process, it has become a trusted operator for its partners and clients.

Gaston Taratuta, Aleph founder and CEO said: “We have built our company with the capability to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the digital industry.

Aleph: active on 45 digital platforms across 130 countries

“We will expand our cross-border payment and credit underwriting capabilities into other subcategories within the digital advertising ecosystem. We are local market experts who can solve the complexities so global ad tech companies can focus on their core businesses, and local advertisers can finance their ad tech needs.

“We will also amplify our services to our current global partners such as Spotify, Uber, Meta, and new ones, expanding from our current services in digital advertising to allow cross border payment of streaming, mobility, and digital services commerce, among other categories.

“Finally, over 5,000 of Aleph’s current digital-native advertisers, who are striving to connect with global consumers, could potentially become customers by leveraging the capabilities of Aleph Payments.”

Aleph is active in more than 130 primarily emerging countries. It helps advertisers engage with consumers on over 45 of the world’s leading digital platforms. Examples include TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Snap, Spotify, Uber, Meta, Microsoft, Twitch and Google.