Alchemy Pay, ePayments partner for crypto services in Australia and NZ

Alchemy Pay (ACH) has entered into a partnership with merchant payment provider ePayments to provide crypto payments and services in Australia and New Zealand (NZ).

The collaboration will involve integrating ePayments with Alchemy Pay.

The integration will support payments with Binance Pay and will enable ePayment’s merchants to manage fiat and crypto transactions using an Alchemy Pay backend portal.

Additionally, Alchemy Pay will provide global crypto service providers with access to users in Australian and NZ markets by utilising ePayments fiat payment channels in the two countries.

Alchemy Pay CEO John Tan said: “This partnership with ePayments will allow us to enter the New Zealand and Australian markets where crypto adoption is becoming exceptionally strong.

“Crypto payments are the future and we are pleased to be working with merchants who have a deep familiarity with the local markets. We are also happy to be opening up our crypto clients to new users in new markets.”

ePayments’ Leo Liu said: “Alchemy Pay is a leader in the crypto payment space. Their network of partners and crypto payments capabilities gives our merchants the cutting edge in modern digital payment.”

Alchemy Pay is a hybrid payment system that acts as a bridging service crypto and fiat economies.

In January this year, Alchemy Pay partnered with fintech firm Nium to expand its market reach.