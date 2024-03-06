Spend management and procurement platform, Airbase, has agreed a strategic partnership with behavioural-based fraud management vendor, Sardine.
The partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhance customer financial security against a backdrop of soaring vendor and payment fraud.
“Airbase has been an amazing partner to us. Together, we’ve created the safest way for companies to procure, pay, and close their books,” said Soups Ranjan, CEO of Sardine.
“We’re excited to expand our relationship and help them onboard and serve more legitimate customers in a frictionless way.”
Nayeem Mano, VP Risk Management, Airbase, added: “We are constantly at the forefront, fighting against fraudulent attacks on our customers. Our partnership with Sardine, marked by a deep and seamless integration, significantly bolsters our risk management capabilities. This collaboration isn’t just about combining efforts. It’s about leveraging Sardine’s powerful software to enhance the vigilance and effectiveness of our risk team.”
Airbase says that it prioritises long-term strategies over short-term gains, investing in personnel and technology to ensure a resilient operational foundation.
“In a rapidly transforming market, our focus on fraud prevention and our commitment to protecting our customers’ funds will remain steadfast,” added Vallurupalli.
Sardine’s unique approach to fraud prevention resonates with Airbase. “Collaborating with Sardine feels like expanding our internal team,” added Airbase’s Manager of Fraud and Chargeback, Preston Miller.
“Their deep understanding of fraud, combined with their flexible product, enhances our ability to offer superior fraud prevention to our customers.”