In-person payment orchestration outfit, Aevi, is teaming up with cloud platform and global card processor, Silverflow.
The partnership enables European and North American acquirers to reengage in direct payment processing. This will allow them to create a modern data-driven processing proposition with an Android-lead in-person payment solution. And it enables banks to cater towards ISVs, offer all-in-one smartPOS products and stand-alone payments under a single unified and fully integrated processing platform at a global level.
The solution recognises the need for banks to be supported in reclaiming ownership of their merchant propositions. And according to Aevi and Silverflow, the end result is a flexible payment acceptance infrastructure.
Seamless solution allows banks to re-establish the merchant relationship
Specifically, the strategic partnership combines the latest in back-end and front-end payments infrastructure. This enables banks to migrate off the fragmented legacy solution with a merchant proposition that can meet a variety of needs. At the same time, it provides real-time, cross-channel data to become a forward-thinking partner that their merchants require to succeed in an increasingly digital world.
“Banks are searching for a swift and cost-effective means to regain control over their payment offerings to merchants. Our collaboration with Aevi combines best-in-class platforms to provide banks with a compelling alternative. Our solution delivers unparalleled data, speed, and innovation, alongside a proven terminal orchestrator. By partnering with Aevi, we will revolutionise banks’ ‘endless channel’ offerings to merchants. It empowers tech-minded banks to excel in the digital payment landscape.” said Anne-Willem de Vries, CEO and co-founder of Silverflow.
Aevi, Silverflow offering will be particularly beneficial for regional banks
The solution removes the constraints of legacy processors and enables banks to create and own their acquiring propositions.
Mike Camerling, CEO, Aevi added: “The partnership is another step towards full digitisation. It eliminates the last remaining friction points for all industry players. It ensures that the in-person payment processes are as open and programmable as their e-commerce counterparts. Removing process limitations for clients, empowering them to harness the full potential of data, design their own checkout flows, and select partners according to their preference, will create a new industry dynamic.”