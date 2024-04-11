Global payments platform, Adyen, and UNCIEF have launched a global partnership, in pursuit of a shared, innovative vision to shape brighter futures for children worldwide. The collaboration is rooted in a commitment to advance Sustainable Development Goals. Specifically, the partnership utilises Ayden’s financial technology. It will provide a seamless way to generate funds at scale and accelerate progress for children everywhere.
“Innovation, speed, and scale are three core principles that we live by at Adyen. By enabling our merchants and their consumers to seamlessly support UNICEF’s mission, we have a unique opportunity to drive significant progress for children worldwide,” said Ethan Tandowsky, Chief Financial Officer at Adyen.
“This partnership underscores our fundamental belief in making good decisions not only for our customers and our business, but also for the world at large.”
Championing children’s futures through the power of giving
Adyen’s ‘Giving’ product enables businesses to easily integrate donations into their payment flows. This innovation simplifies the traditionally complex process of activating digital consumers. Leveraging their combined strengths, Adyen and UNICEF are dedicated to making a meaningful difference to the lives of children around the world. To encourage new businesses to activate donations at checkout, Adyen will match donations made via ‘Giving’ for the first three months of a new campaign.
“Support from our partners, like Adyen, helps us to respond to the increasing number of crises that threaten children’s lives. Adyen’s innovative technology capabilities will help ensure faster and easier payments. This allows UNICEF to swiftly provide lifesaving help to children and their families, when and where it matters the most,” added UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Kitty van der Heijden.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData