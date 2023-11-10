Adflex, has launched STP 3.0 image credit: shutterstock.com

Digital B2B payments vendor, Adflex, has launched STP 3.0, its unique virtual card reader technology, to enhance buyer-initiated B2B payments. It enables card numbers to automatically be read from within emails. The results is that transactions can be processed with no additional input required from the supplier.

Buyers have long benefitted from automated user journeys enabled by virtual card providers. Suppliers are typically left shouldering the burden of processing card payments manually. According to Adflex, STP 3.0 removes cumbersome manual processes for suppliers. It enables payments to be processed via Adflex’s STP platform, whereby buyers instruct Adflex to execute a payment when an invoice is approved. At the end of the transaction, suppliers receive a branded remittance, notifying them that the payment is complete.

“STP finally levels the playing field of digital B2B payments by delivering the benefits of prompt, secure and pain-free transactions to both buyer and supplier,” said Adflex Head of Product, Pat Bermingham. “Through commercial cards, buyers can access working capital, and suppliers that accept card can achieve preferred status and access new revenue streams.”

Adflex facilitates this further through its STP database. This allows businesses to search for partners that will accept and pay by card, finding potential matches whether they have a pre-existing relationship or not.

Adflex: redefining the virtual card process

STP 3.0 also deploys a unique refund API module. This allows buyers to generate a refund request from their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, such as Oracle or SAP. This ends the widespread need for suppliers to retain virtual cards for long periods of time to manually process a refund. Adflex’s refund API can look up the original virtual card to process the refund, either at the full or partial amount for the purchase, to improve reconciliation without supplier interaction.

Bermingham added, “In partnership with an issuer, Adflex was the first European processor to execute a straight-through processing transaction, over ten years ago. Through these continued close collaborations with schemes, issuing and acquiring banks over many years, we can also offer suppliers competitive merchant service rates that increase acceptance. We believe STP 3.0 redefines the virtual card process to improve efficiency and security, making B2B payments truly digital and scalable.”

