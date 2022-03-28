Acquired, Carta join forces on issuing, payment processing services

Digital payments specialist Acquired has forged an alliance with Canadian digital transaction processing services provider Carta Worldwide.

Under the tie-up, the two companies will collaborate to mutually support their networks with value-added payment processing and acquiring services.

Acquired’s data-driven payment solutions are said to be tailormade for eliminating the challenges in collecting and remitting funds.

The firm will provide its automated tools for Carta Worldwide customers to help them enhance operational efficiency and digitise the payments ecosystem.

The tools include Account Updater, real-time notifications, and dispute management, among others.

This partnership will also see Carta Worldwide offer Acquired clients access to its card issuing platform, built for businesses operating in the fintech and embedded finance market.

The platform features a range of APIs designed to enable the rapid rollout of card programmes with improved product features, such as advanced authorisation and spend control.

Acquired Partnerships head Grant Evans said: ​​“We are delighted to be partnering with Carta Worldwide to enable fintech and banking organisations to access their industry-leading virtual and physical card products.

“In this quickly evolving sector, this partnership will mean our clients can take advantage of Carta’s experience in financial services to enable timely delivery of card products which meet their needs.”

Carta Sales EMEA vice-president Paul Chandler said: “This new relationship will help us to provide our clients with a seamless experience by giving them access to Acquired’s world-class acquiring capabilities.”

Chandler added that the firm is planning to explore a number of joint opportunities with Acquired in the near future.

Last year, Carta Worldwide expanded into Japan in partnership with online money transfer service TransferWise.