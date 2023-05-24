The partnership will help ACI customers use cloud technology for private and public cloud environments.

The deal comes at a time when more customers are moving to cloud-native solutions. Transitioning to cloud-based infrastructure requires careful consideration, as payment systems are increasingly complex.

Scotty Perkins, head of Cloud at ACI Worldwide, commented: “With this collaboration, ACI is addressing the industry trend of taking different paths and speeds toward cloud modernisation.

“It means that our customers don’t have to choose between their cloud strategy and ACI, and that there are multiple ways to incorporate mission-critical ACI solutions into customers’ technical infrastructures”, Perkins added.

ACI Worldwide is a fintech specialising in real-time payments software. In May, it launched Swift Go, a platform SME customers use to complete low-value international payments straight from their bank accounts.

Red Hat is an American software company and a subsidiary of IBM, providing open-source software products to businesses. Its payments industry lead, Ramon Villarreal, also commented on the new deal.

“We look forward to collaborating with ACI to leverage Red Hat OpenShift for open hybrid cloud to help deliver mission-critical payment systems for customers globally”, Villarreal said. “At Red Hat, we are committed to supporting our partners and customers in financial services in building and running world-class systems, maximising innovation and time to market, whilst enabling the resiliency and service quality required by next-generation payment systems.”