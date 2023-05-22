Swift Go is a new standard in low-value international payments, enabling consumers and SME customers to send cross-border payments straight from their bank accounts. ACI Worldwide’s solution combines the power of Swift GPI with domestic real-time payments infrastructure where possible.

Craig Ramsey, head of Real-Time Payments at ACI Worldwide, welcomed the new solution.

“We are excited about the extension of our long-standing and successful partnership with Swift”, Ramsey said. “Seamless and instant cross-border payments, whether high or low value, are increasingly becoming the norm of our customers. Leveraging Swift Go will enable banks to improve the customer experience and stay competitive in the growing cross-border payments market.”

ACI has been an accredited partner of Swift for more than 30 years. In March, the company released a report predicting the number of real-time payment transactions to reach 511.7bn by 2027, up from 195bn recorded globally in 2022.

“Swift Go gives consumers and small businesses the peace of mind they have been looking for when sending money internationally, through transparency in fees and predictability in speed, said Tanja Haase, Head of Swift Go at Swift. “We are pleased to be able to continue working with ACI Worldwide to extend these benefits to more banks and their customers.”