Access Bank Group and Mastercard partner image credit shutterstock

Access Bank, has partnered with Mastercard to expand access to cross-border payments and remittances to and from the African continent.

Specifically, the bank will leverage the network and treasury capabilities of Mastercard Move. The bank will empower individuals and businesses to enjoy instant, traceable, seamless, and cost-effective international transactions.

The newly launched solution will be operational across Africa, with expansion plans in place for further penetration across the continent. The solution offers a global gateway for businesses and individuals that are leveraging Access Bank Group’s deep understanding of the African markets and forward-looking vision that aims to realise customers aspirations through innovative product sets.

Combining Mastercard’s network assets and the treasury capabilities of Mastercard Move, gives customers more choices with their payment means.

$54bn: the value of remittances to sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Cross-border remittances continue to play an important role in Africa’s economy. Flows to sub-Saharan Africa increased by approximately 1.9% in 2023 to $54bn. This results from strong remittance growth in Mozambique, Rwanda and Ethiopia, with Nigeria accounting for 38% of the remittance flows. In 2024, remittance flows to the region are projected to increase by 2.5%. B2B Cross Border payments serve as a lifeline to a large section of businesses. They are reliant on regional and international trade to fuel the growth of the African economies.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Mastercard to advance financial inclusion in Africa through the Access Africa initiative,” said Robert Giles, Senior Advisory, Retail Banking, Access Bank. “We can unlock new opportunities, bridge the financial divide, and create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Africans.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Customers in Access Bank’s operating countries in Africa, are now enabled to send and receive cross-border payments globally through to and from various channels including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash.

“Empowering Access Bank customers with innovative solutions that prioritise choice, security, and flexibility fills us with great pride. This collaboration signifies our commitment to transforming payment experiences. It not only brings cutting-edge payment solutions to the bank’s diverse clientele. It also extends the reach of Mastercard’s financial and digital ecosystem. It ensures millions from underserved communities can actively participate in the evolving financial and digital economy,” adds Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa at Mastercard.

Fable Fintech: technical implementation partner

Fable Fintech, an Express Partner of the Mastercard Move Partner Program, was the technical implementation partner of the solution. Naushad Contractor, Co-Founder and CEO of Fable Fintech added: “We were fortunate to be the fulcrum of the seamless multi-country integration of one of the largest banks in Africa using the network and resilience of Mastercard’s cross-border assets. We look forward to working on more innovative solutions that will empower the lives of African customers and businesses.”

The groundbreaking collaboration represents a significant step towards creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem in Africa.