Prachi Vazirani, Senior Global Payments Partnership Manager at PPRO, the global digital payments platform, is one of the most eloquent female leaders in the payments sector.
She is involved in growing PPRO’s business and has particular expertise in the Indian market. Notably, her professional background is in the engineering sector, a traditionally male-dominated industry. She is passionate about the value and impact that inclusion brings to the workplace and shares her views around the challenges that women in financial services and technology still face in 2024. In addition, she discusses with RBI how on track the industry is in ensuring more equitable and inclusive outcomes, and what more can be done to bridge the gap and encourage action. She also talks with pride about PPRO’s recognition of the importance of an inclusive workplace and of encouraging policies that are fair and diverse. As she explains, her professional journey to date has only been marked by notable success; it has been exciting with many ups and a few downs and demonstrates much resilience.
Inspiring Inclusion: Prachi Vazirani, Senior Global Payments Partnership Manager at PPRO, discusses the significance of IWD2024 with editor Douglas Blakey
