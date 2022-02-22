Payments industry venture financing deals total $2.3bn globally in January 2022

The $355m venture financing of Bolt Financial was the payments industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $2.3bn were announced globally in January 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 7.7% over the previous month of $2.48bn and a drop of 2.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.34bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.71bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.71bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for payments industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in January 2022 was the US with nine deals, followed by the India with five and the UK with three.

In 2022, as of January, payments venture financing deals worth $2.29bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 10.9% year on year.

payments industry venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five payments industry venture financing deals accounted for 36.8% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments venture financing deals stood at $843.11m, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial

2) The $140m venture financing of Petal Card by Afore Capital,CUNA Mutual Group,Encore Bank NA,Gaingels,Gopher Asset Management,RiverPark Ventures,Tarsadia Investments,Valar Ventures and Volery Capital Partners

3) Left Lane Capital $125m venture financing deal with iTrustCapital

4) The $114.11m venture financing of Spendesk by eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management

5) Andreessen Horowitz,DeFi Alliance,Jump Capital,Paradigm (US),Solana Ventures and Variant Fund $109m venture financing deal with Phantom Technologies