Payments industry deals total $2.9bn globally in January 2022

Total payments industry deals worth $2.9bn were announced globally for January 2022, with the $355m venture financing of Bolt Financial being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 32.1% over the previous month of $4.3bn and a drop of 59.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.2bn.

Related

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 20.51% with 62 deals in January 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 78 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $2.19bn in January 2022.

payments industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 35.6% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Electronic Payments International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The top five payments industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial

2) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip

3) Afore Capital,CUNA Mutual Group,Encore Bank NA,Gaingels,Gopher Asset Management,RiverPark Ventures,Tarsadia Investments,Valar Ventures and Volery Capital Partners $140m venture financing deal with Petal Card

4) The $125m venture financing of iTrustCapital by Left Lane Capital

5) eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management $114.11m venture financing deal with Spendesk