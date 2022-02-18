Payments industry deals total $2.9bn globally in January 2022

Total payments industry deals worth $2.9bn were announced globally for January 2022, with the $355m venture financing of Bolt Financial being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 32.1% over the previous month of $4.3bn and a drop of 59.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.2bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 20.51% with 62 deals in January 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 78 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $2.19bn in January 2022.
payments industry deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 35.6% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.
The top five payments industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial
2) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip
3) Afore Capital,CUNA Mutual Group,Encore Bank NA,Gaingels,Gopher Asset Management,RiverPark Ventures,Tarsadia Investments,Valar Ventures and Volery Capital Partners $140m venture financing deal with Petal Card
4) The $125m venture financing of iTrustCapital by Left Lane Capital
5) eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management $114.11m venture financing deal with Spendesk