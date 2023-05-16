The banking and payments industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation owing to ever-changing consumer expectations. The rapid technological developments in the areas of banking and payments that aim to offer seamless experience to consumers are now becoming even more vital for industry participants as competitors leverage new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and embedded finance as they compete to stay relevant and grow in the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 92,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Internet of Things in Banking: smart parking meters.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

60+ innovations will shape the banking industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the banking industry using innovation intensity models built on over 195,000 patents, there are 60+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Automated toll payments, payment actuated vending, and contactless card scanners are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are near field communication (NFC) payments and contactless payments, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for Internet of Things in the banking industry

Smart parking meters is a key innovation area in Internet of Things

Smart parking meters are modern parking management systems that use technology such as sensors, cameras, and wireless connectivity to provide drivers with real-time information on parking availability, enable online payment options, and facilitate efficient parking management for cities and parking operators.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart parking meters.

Key players in smart parking meters – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to smart parking meters

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

TomTom is a key patent filer in the field of smart parking meters. The company has filed several patents related to estimation of the occupancy of parking lots, methods and systems for using real-time data to predict parking availability, providing parking information on map displays, and providing information about parking in a parking area. Some other key patent filers in the smart parking meters industry are Intellectual Ventures Management and PayPal.

In terms of application diversity, Tencent leads the pack. Cleveron and Jj Mackay Canada stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Chargepoint holds the top position, followed by Cleveron and TomTom.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, access GlobalData's latest thematic research report on Internet of Things (IoT) in Banking.