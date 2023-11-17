Crescendo is the result of the Project Guardian joint venture between Apollo, Onyx (JP Morgan’s blockchain wing) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

JP Morgan and Apollo Global Management have unveiled a proof of concept (PoC) for a tool that uses blockchain technology for managing investment funds.

Crescendo – the result of the Project Guardian joint venture between Apollo, Onyx (JP Morgan’s blockchain wing) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore – is intended to simplify investment for asset managers and clients by providing a central hub through which to invest in funds and assets.

In practice, this means that a manager can set up a proposed allocation of funds to different sources and send that proposal to their client. Once approval and funds are sent (in the form of a USD-equivalent token), the manager can then simply activate the fund for the investment to happen in real time.

Onyx and Apollo argue that this will save managers the time and complexity of manually divvying up available funding and investing it, as well as providing a high degree of transparency as all investments will be published on a public ledger.

The other key benefit that they describe in their report is an increased ability to access alternative investments such as private equity, real estate and private credit. These assets offer higher returns but at a cost of lower liquidity and greater amounts of paperwork, which Onyx and Apollo argue puts portfolio investors off due to a lack of scalability.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The paper is vague as to how tokenisation could improve liquidity in this market, but if the proof of concept is implemented and scaled it would certainly reduce the complexity of alternative investment significantly.

This is the latest of many projects by Onyx exploring the uses of blockchain and Web3 in high-value finance since its creation in 2020. Last year, it conducted its first transaction on a public blockchain, also as part of Project Guardian.

Other ventures have been less successful, such as its move into the metaverse through the programme Decentraland. Banks, as well as other real-world industries, have generally moved away from the metaverse recently due to dwindling user numbers and high costs of entry.

Nonetheless, Onyx has shown itself to be a remarkably flexible wing of the banking giant, and of all its focuses this looks among the most likely to take off. Paired with the increasing interest of central banks in digital currencies, blockchain in institutional finance is increasingly looking like a real market shift rather than just a fad.

Not all signs are positive, though. GlobalData research suggests that patents in the field have slumped since 2021, though this may be a sign of the industry maturing and streamlining rather than a lack of interest.

Despite that, a recent GlobalData poll found that the technology is still viewed as disruptive. Asked which technologies they thought would change the way they do their jobs over the next three years, 33.2% of 1,216 respondents across GlobalData's network of B2B websites indicated blockchain.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.