Revealed: Top and emerging locations for M&A deals in the cards & payments industry

New figures released by GlobalData have shed light on the top locations for mergers and acquisitions in the cards & payments industry.

The data shows that M&A activity is strongest in the US, which saw a total of 21 deals announced in the most recent quarter (2022 Q1). That’s down from 31 deals announced in the previous quarter (2021 Q4).

India also performed well over the most recent quarter, with 15 deals (up from nine in 2021 Q4).

Recent months have also seen an uptick in M&A deals in Japan. The country has seen eight deals announced over the last two complete quarters, up from an average of four deals every six months between 2019 and 2021.

That's the largest increase in M&A deal making in the cards & payments industry for any country.

Despite being a top location for M&A deal making in the cards & payments industry, the US has had a difficult few months, with just 28 deals announced in the last two complete quarters.

That's a decrease compared the country's average of 54 deals announced every six months between 2019 and 2021, and the sharpest decrease in M&A deal making in the cards & payments industry experienced by any country in recent months.

Globally, the situation is looking mixed for mergers and acquisitions in the cards & payments industry.

A total of 117 deals were announced over the last quarter, down from 119 deals in the previous quarter but up from from an average of 96 deals per quarter over the previous three years.

