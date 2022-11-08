Q&A: finding opportunities and navigating challenges in the post-PSD2 world

Brands are struggling to acclimatise to the PSD2 world. Picking the right payment partner can help.

PSD2 was met with great fanfare upon its introduction. A 2013 European Commission memo said expanding the “substantial benefits” of the 2007 Payment Services Directive was the key aim. PSD2 would unify Europe’s payment market, create a level playing field for payment service providers (PSPs), ingrain better consumer protection, reduce payment prices, and impose common technical standards.

For many merchants, reality has failed to meet expectations. In a new Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Riskified, “E-Commerce Fraud Prevention: What Is The Post-PSD2 State Of Play?” among 207 surveyed decision-makers from e-commerce organisations across the EU and the UK, 45% of respondents said their organisations reported that their organisations were either complying with the baseline requirements of PSD2 or still resolving technical issues to be fully compliant.. Fraud rates – a key concern for many respondents – remain high, with over a third reporting that friction, chargebacks, and cart abandonments have actually increased since the directive’s introduction.

In addition, the payment partners that merchants sought out to aid with compliance have only piled on additional complexity. 31% of respondents agreed they were locked into using specific tools by their providers, stymying access to alternatives that could improve conversions. 32% agreed that implementing tools to aid compliance had been more complicated than anticipated. And 34% agreed that the exemptions originally introduced to help lower-risk orders circumvent new authentication processes have actually produced gateway limitations.

Roman Korobkov is a product marketing manager at Riskified and PSD2 expert. He offers his thoughts on lock-ins, limitations, and how to reach the promised land of boosted conversions and improved customer experience.

PDS2 promised to tackle fraud and increase uniformity via new authentication processes. What is the reality for merchants and PSPs?

PSD2 authentication does introduce some friction for end-users. But the regulation also provides opportunities for the merchants to work around this friction via exemptions. For example, one of the most popular types of exemptions is called transaction risk analysis (TRA). Orders deemed low-risk can go straight to authorisation without undergoing unnecessary verification steps.

What kinds of limitations have emerged?

The lower the aggregated fraud level of the acquirer is, the more exemptions the acquirer can provide to the merchants. As a result, acquirers are interested in working with low-risk merchants, and low-risk merchants are interested in working with acquirers who can give them more exemptions. But if an acquirer is limited to €150, for example, orders above €150 cannot be exempted, even if you are a low-risk merchant. It’s technically possible to be more flexible regarding who your payment partner is, but it’s a hassle. So for low-risk merchants, this limitation kills the opportunity provided by the regulation to exempt more low-risk orders.

Another problem that has emerged is lock-ins – merchants’ payment providers stopping them from pursuing alternative solutions to evade these limitations. Can you explain this in more detail?

Very often, a merchant working with a large payment service provider (PSP) can only use the solutions that the PSP offers, not those outside their ecosystem. A relevant example here is an exemption engine sometimes being a part of a package offering. PSPs may distrust third-party recommendations and decisions, and it may be necessary to their business model to get the merchant to stick with them.

What opportunities should merchants be looking for if they can get around these lock-ins and limitations?

Opportunity number one is reconsidering the relationship a merchant has with a PSP. Instead of guessing the reasons for the issues they are facing, payment providers can suggest what data a merchant might need. Merchants must understand what part of their volume is actually in the scope of the regulation and what isn’t. If it’s in scope, know how many orders can be exempt from strong customer authentication (SCA), how many orders require SCA, and what happens to these orders afterwards. Answering these questions will help merchants optimise their processes and update payment flows. And the answers need to be shared proactively. Unfortunately, sometimes the merchants come to their partners looking for the answers.

What solutions should merchants consider to address their PSD2 problems and fully exploit the opportunities?

Locking in means that the merchant can only use the solution provided by a single partner. But much more data can be analysed, allowing PSPs to work with the merchant to get better business results, bottom lines, and user experiences. To achieve these objectives, they can look to PSP-agnostic recommendations provided by fraud prevention and data management platforms. Merchants can work with multiple PSPs, share this data with them, and get a higher exemption acceptance rate.

How is Riskified helping to address these problems?

It’s vital to allow a merchant the opportunity to exploit the value that other market players can bring. It’s one of the points shared by payments and fraud decision-makers, as detailed in the study. Riskified brings the power of our global network and adds an extra layer of context to every transaction we analyse. With this knowledge, we built an intelligent risk assessment tool to analyse every order before it enters the authentication path. With a high-level of accuracy, we can tell if a particular order needs to be exempted, authenticated, or declined. And we have our own payment orchestration platform, allowing us to reach an almost 98% TRA approval rate. We also offer our PSD solution in complement to our chargeback guarantee product, providing liability against potential fraud. However, we know some orders are very low-risk in Europe, so we don’t always have to provide chargeback guarantee coverage. So it’s an increasingly tailored approach; if you want a PSD2 engine alone, you can have it or add on the chargeback guarantee for extra protection.

How would you work with a merchant to create a solution tailored to their needs?

We first need to understand how to optimise the payment flow by analysing the numbers. From there, we determine what volume is in the scope of the regulation and what is out of scope. Based on that, we can calculate how many transactions are eligible for exemptions. We must also understand their existing PSPs to see if we can start exempting orders above or below certain levels. And ideally, we want to ensure that their payment providers are ready to partner with us and trust our recommendations. After that, the process itself is smooth. At Riskified, we constantly analyse the data to ensure our decisioning agent engine works in the most accurate way possible for individual merchants. This practice enables results for our customers to improve consistently over

time. One merchant, for example, saw an initial uplift during the pilot project, then a conversion rate boost of more than 10% following the final implementation.

What is your top tip for merchants struggling to optimise their payment flows in a post-PSD2 world?

To optimise payment flows – generally and under PSD2 – leverage the best fraud prevention and fraud intelligence that vendors can offer. PSPs should combine this for the sake of optimisation. Suppose we’re talking about doing good for the merchants and making their lives easier. In that case, the best approach is better cooperation within the payments ecosystem and ensuring merchants know about the available solutions. These strategies will help resolve many issues for the current state of PSD2 and beyond.

