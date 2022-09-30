How to capitalize on cross-border eCommerce and minimize fraud risks

Cross-border payments come with their fair share of risks - but businesses can mitigate these by following expert advice.

It is, however, a significant investment with complex operational challenges to tackle and unique fraud risks to consider and mitigate.

Free eBook How to master cross-border expansion With eCommerce sales expected to exceed $5 trillion in 2022, 30% of which will be cross-border, merchants’ horizons are expanding. But with new opportunities come new risks. Expanding into high-growth markets means unfamiliar local payment logistics, diverse customer expectations and novel fraud patterns. Meticulous preparation is needed if brands are to exploit the eCommerce boom’s full potential; failure to do so could mean a cool customer reception at best and vulnerability to fraud at worst. In this whitepaper, Riskified explains the importance of partnering with an anti-fraud expert when entering a new market. Setting up a smooth, regionally driven payment solution can maximise authorisations and cut costs, keeping new customers coming back for more. Businesses big and small can build firm foundations for secure and efficient cross-border payments – fill in your details and find out what you need to do. by Riskified Enter your details here to receive your free eBook. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free eBook By clicking the Download Free eBook button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Riskified privacy policy By downloading this eBook, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the eBook.

Between 2021 and 2025, GlobalData estimates suggest the global eCommerce market will achieve a compound annual growth rate of 12%. High growth markets in Asia, South America, and Africa make cross-border eCommerce increasingly appealing for many merchants. International money flows between businesses and consumers are firmly in the trillions and show no signs of slowing down.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been an important catalyst for this growth. Since the lockdowns, more and more customers, including those who had never placed an order online before, became accustomed to online shopping.

For customers already comfortable making eCommerce purchases, their internet shopping behaviors shifted as they felt more at ease with the kinds of purchases they could make, the websites where they could make them, and the methods for purchasing and receiving them.

The overall changes in consumerism caused by the pandemic have made it possible for cross-border shopping to expand enormously. Retailers, independent researchers, and industry experts have seen an increased willingness from shoppers to purchase from other countries.

In the past 12 months, 57% of internet buyers worldwide made at least one purchase from a company in another nation. In one survey, 43% strongly agreed or agreed that increasing their overall online buying during the pandemic has increased their willingness to consider cross-border eCommerce transactions.

With more retailers pursuing cross-border eCommerce, customers have more purchasing options. The most frequent reasons for customers to shop outside of their local market are:

Improved prices: 55% desire cheaper items from international online retailers.

Inventory accessibility: 47% look for items they cannot locate locally.

Broader choices: 31% seek out specialty items from international online retailers.

Challenges in cross-border eCommerce

Cross-border growth is a worthwhile pursuit for eCommerce retailers, enabling them to reach more customers in new areas, increase brand awareness, and grow revenue. But it is a substantial operational initiative that necessitates a major investment. To safeguard the venture’s viability, merchants must address a few key considerations:

1: Navigating challenges of new markets

An eCommerce retailer preparing to enter a new country or region must observe data privacy laws, national trade agreements, and other regulations. The retailer will also have to monitor global supply chains, along with the possible ramifications on costs and capabilities of order fulfillment. In addition, local economic and humanitarian concerns should be fully understood, and how they might affect the region’s cross-border sales.

2: Establishing a localized consumer experience

When entering a new market, a like-for-like translation of your site is all well and good. But without a sophisticated understanding of consumer expectations, few will visit.

The first step – crossing language barriers – must be done sensitively. Translators must deploy domain names, languages, and content marketing that will chime with local sensibilities and dialects. After this, cultural immersion is critical. Marketing materials may need to be revised for local holidays and events; timings for end-of-season sales and promotions vary from place to place. Consumer preferences should dictate your inventory mix – for example, different clothing lines depending on the season or updated ingredient lists based on dietary preferences.

3. Mitigating ever-evolving eCommerce fraud

International expansion comes with a new range of fraud risks to tackle. Fraudsters can immediately mobilize to take advantage of any vulnerability when they find that a business has expanded to a new area. They can also share or sell strategies on the dark web to other fraudsters, exacerbating vulnerabilities that may exist during a merchant’s expansion.

Merchants must also consider their risk tolerance when serving customers. Revenue could be lost from many potentially legitimate customers who get lumped in with the overall “risky” country. But what may appear “risky” in the merchant’s domestic market could be completely legitimate consumer behavior abroad. As a result, out of an abundance of caution, some retailers may consider blocking all transactions from certain countries.

A legitimate consumer who faces onerous additional steps in a transaction approval process is more likely to abandon their cart––but a fraudster will not care how many steps their transaction goes through, as long as it is successful. Higher rates of false declines or chargebacks may be encountered if fraud prevention technologies cannot distinguish between a good transaction and fraudulent activity.

Turn reticence into resolve

While hesitation in the face of increased risk is understandable, merchants can take steps to mitigate risks and unlock their full growth potential. Fraud prevention measures can make or break a cross-border eCommerce strategy. With the right solution that can accurately analyze transaction data on a global scale and quickly adapt to emerging trends and threats, merchants can provide superior customer experiences and secure the benefits of cross-border eCommerce. It is vitally important that both your business – and fraud prevention strategy – are ready for international expansion and that all aspects of the local market are understood.

Get these wrong and it could quickly signal the end of your plans. If you can’t provide customers with what they want, they will find it from your competitors. Get it right and ensure the success of your expansion.