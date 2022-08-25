Protected: The emerging instant payments tech driving a financial services revolution

\nSince the dawn of the smartphone era a growing hunger for faster payment technologies has begun to spark innovation in financial services. The global habit of instantaneous communication has been echoed by businesses and consumers demanding speedier transactions to keep pace with an advancing digital economy.\n\n\n\nResearch by GlobalData calls instant payments a \u201cdirect alternative\u201d to payment cards which look likely to disrupt established networks whilst providing a range of benefits. These include \u201cbetter cash flow management for merchants\u201d, via reducing unpaid invoice risks, and incentives for consumer adoption like zero transaction fees for new customers. Although free instant payments are not expected to be sustainable long-term, GlobalData expects fees to remain lower than card transaction fees.\n\n\n\nSome countries, merchants, and fintech companies are already capitalising on the opportunities presented by an increasingly mobile-first ecosystem set to transform the way consumers do business. According to GlobalData, India leads the way with its widespread adoption of instant payment systems (IPS), which could enable more consumers without bank accounts to participate in the digital transaction revolution.\n\n\n\nAsia Pacific driving the revolution\n\n\n\nElectronic Payments International\u2019s (EPI) analysis of GlobalData\u2019s instant payments database shows how Asia-Pacific countries are forecast to lead the global IPS market by a significant margin between now and 2025.\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n