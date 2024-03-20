Business leaders and institutional investors need to wholeheartedly commit to transformative actions where financial returns and societal benefits are not at odds but mutually reinforcing.

We have become desensitised to the plethora of alarming statistics around all-things climate change. Extreme weather, climate and water-related events caused nearly 12,000 reported disasters between 1970 and 2021, with just over two million deaths and $4.3trn in economic losses, according to the World Meteorological Organization,

And yet, global financing for climate action reached just $803bn annually for 2019 to 2020 – less than a fifth of the estimated $4trn in annual investment that is needed for public and private sector entities to meet net-zero objectives, according to UN Climate Change.

The response to climate change will require accelerated efforts across the entire world to meet commitments made under the Paris Agreement and related processes. In addition to making good on these pledges, governments and businesses working together to partner with local communities and suppliers, and create intentional space for diverse leadership, will bring many benefits.

In order to scale successful models and efforts, we need a reformed financial system that is driven by a commitment to sustainability and climate resilience alongside profit. Global capital markets – with at least $100trn in assets under management – have the resources to contribute the financial capital needed for this transition, limit global warming to 1.5°C and create a more sustainable global economy.

How can this be achieved?

For starters, institutional investors, asset owners and managers need to reconsider their investment strategies and risk assessment approaches.



Climate risk, along with the long-term costs associated with climate change, should be integral to their calculations. Corporations, especially those across high-emission industries, need to redirect their budgets and adopt sustainability-driven approaches. Those who excel in this transformation will not only reduce risk but also discover new market segments and opportunities, ultimately bolstering investor returns. For example, Deloitte estimates that more proactive investments in climate adaptation and mitigation today could add $43trn to the global economy over the next five decades.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This is why we have seen some asset owners such as AXA Investment Managers directly invest $49m in Brazilian-based Mombak to increase the amount of carbon dioxide captured from the Amazonian atmosphere (while also reforesting parts of the Amazon basin).

Professional investment managers like Fidelity International are developing and implementing a set of proactive strategies, including portfolio structuring, that would actively promote decarbonisation and climate-friendly strategies among companies. Influencing investment timelines to turn dollars into long-term and beneficial impacts is at the heart of the Time Value of Carbon framework by Generation Impact Management.

However, the reality remains that the 45 largest asset managers in the world (which collectively control assets worth more than $70trn) are failing to meet their net-zero targets. We continue to hear about environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related assets under management growing to $34trn by 2026 — yet these numbers are not translating into capital being utilised in real, material ways that will chart a new and sustainable course for our economy. Furthermore, 85% of the world’s population lives in emerging economies. Any effective solutions must extend beyond wealthy advanced economies.

Bringing the right mix of people together

Given the lack of adequate investment in response to climate change – both mitigation and adaptation – it is imperative that we find effective ways to stimulate action at scale, and in both the productive and financial sectors. By educating financial decision makers, they can consider broader and longer-term investment opportunities across the risk, return and impact spectrum.

To do this, we need convening power that brings together those seeking financial capital with those deploying financial resources and fuelling innovations and solutions globally. The Green Climate Fund and the emergence of the Loss and Damage Fund (an outcome of the COP27 UN climate change conference) are examples of what is possible when we merge different streams of capital for real progress, but even these vehicles have too much risk aversion and long, bureaucratic systems backed into their decision making.

The Triple B Framework makes the case for focusing on action by strengthening ecosystems and facilitating activators ranging from the Federal government, non-profits, coalitions, think tanks, academics and individual scholars.



Developed by the team at Resilience Capital Ventures (RVC), the framework involves combining non-financial forms of capital with finance to create value. RVC’s work has shown that by sequencing injections of knowledge, social and political capital first, societies can get more bang for their buck. This also works to improve the discovery of financial capital from non-traditional sources such as credit unions.

However, with an estimated $5trn on corporate balance sheets in the US alone, corporations need to play a more substantial role in climate action too. Collaborative efforts, like this playbook developed by the Global Business Coalition for Education with Lebec Consulting, can effectively connect specific issues such as education with material ESG concerns. This playbook provides a concrete road map that is scalable, replicable and promises to transform the way companies use their capital and deliver on objectives for all stakeholders.

These playbooks and conceptual frameworks work well because they address the root causes of underinvestment and misallocation.

A clear road map ahead

Moving forward, we see three concrete actions that leaders, corporations, institutional asset owners and managers, and portfolio managers can take – and they will require leveraging the concepts, frameworks, mindset shifts and partnerships mentioned in this article.

One, undertake change management that shifts companies’ objectives towards full value creation and away from narrow profit maximisation to promote human thriving and planetary stewardship. These efforts will be enhanced when leadership teams are more diverse and worldviews are expanded.

Two, improve risk identification and measurement by embedding the real cost of carbon and climate change into asset valuation and capital budgeting. These technical changes by corporations and institutional investors should include adopting globally standardised and best-in-class ESG ratings and scores that reflect a company’s efforts in addressing double materiality. When information is more readily available and standardised, the layers of decision-making in corporations and investment houses can embrace change. This is crucial for the bottom line and resiliency.

Three, portfolio managers and capital market professionals should design indexes and portfolios that enable both institutional and retail investors to choose companies that are genuinely addressing poly-crisis issues and adapting their business models accordingly.

In sum, business leaders and institutional investors need to wholeheartedly commit to transformative actions that push them beyond their current comfort zones and industry norms, leading to a new paradigm where financial returns and societal benefits are not at odds but mutually reinforcing. We all stand to benefit.