2024 EPI Forecasts: Francesco Burelli, Partner, Arkwright image credit: shutterstock

Embedding into applications, point-of-sale, and checkout interfaces will continue to expand their relevance as a distribution channel for financial services.

Convenience and improvements in user experiences (UX) are key drivers for consumer choice and increased sales conversions. However, this shift comes at the cost of payment and financial services companies becoming subject to the commercial preferences and strategies of retailers, marketplaces, and checkout service providers.

This will keep resulting in a loss of customer visibility, data, and a further push toward commoditisation.

2024: a challenging year, US credit delinquencies at decade long high

While the risks of a severe recession seem to have receded in the US and Europe, the industry is likely to face a challenging next year. Inflation is receding, but this does not necessarily mean that consumers will see prices going down.

Having maxed out on credit to uphold standards of living in the context of a growing cost of living and having splurged on ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) options in the run-up to the holiday season, US credit delinquencies are at their highest since 2013, currently exceeding 8% or outstandings.

Other countries are following a similar trajectory, resulting in an uncertain, if not prudentially negative, outlook for retail and related spending, credit, and payments. This uncertainty will impact the top and bottom lines of financial services and processors alike.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

There is a growing need for cybersecurity and related education. Fraud and crime are non-cyclical, perpetually growing challenges as criminals exploit vulnerabilities in banking, payments, and users’ technology to steal payment credentials and sensitive customer information.

Progress in payment technology and AI developments are double-edged swords—providing better capabilities to combat fraud on one side and offering fraudsters new ways to target the industry on the other.

Fintech investment to remain, cautious, selective

The availability of sensitive information through embedding and open finance compounds the challenge. In many instances, the weakest link is not the payment infrastructure but the customers themselves.

Fintech investment will remain cautious and selective, possibly with the exception of GenAI. Although this technology is likely at the peak of its hype cycle, it will continue to attract investment while a more pervasive AI-driven transformation continues to reshape companies and their operations, selectively changing levels of process automation and related skills and talent capacity demands.

In 2024, Real-Time and Immediate Payment Services (RTP/IPS) will be available in even more countries, competing with cards as a settlement rail for wallet-initiated transactions. The rollout of FedNow and the development of other domestic infrastructures will continue. On one side, payment providers will be developing payment acceptance solutions at relatively lower transaction costs for merchants, and on the other side, consumers will have to choose between solutions with or without payment guarantees. The further rollout of domestic RTP/IPS will continue to foster ambition and ongoing development, such as in South East Asia, of cross-border interlinking initiatives.

Francesco Burelli is a Partner at Arkwright Consulting