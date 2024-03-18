Zone raises $8.5m in funding. Source: Shutterstock.com

Zone has announced that it has raised $8.5m in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by VC firms Flourish Ventures and TLcom Capital.

The deal marks a pivotal moment for Zone as the company continues on its journey to build a Blockchain-based decentralised payment infrastructure for financial services providers.

Zone has a unique position as Africa’s first regulated blockchain network for payments and has already signed up over 15 of Africa’s largest banks and fintech companies.

The new funding will enable Zone to further expand the coverage of its network domestically and connect more banks and financial services companies. A significant portion of the proceeds will also be allocated to conducting a comprehensive pilot programme to test the company’s cross-border capabilities, scheduled for 2025.

A key priority of the company is to ensure that it is well-prepared to extend its footprint across Africa in order to support Intra-African and international payments which will bring the company closer to its vision of becoming a global payment network.

Flourish Ventures, an early-stage global fintech venture firm with purpose will provide Zone with a global perspective, networks of industry influencers and extensive Africa fintech expertise, paving the way for expansion into new markets. UK-based TLcom Capital provides essential local credibility and understanding of the African tech space while leveraging its existing relationships with key decision-makers In Nigeria to establish a strong foundation for Zone within its home market.

Commenting on the funding round, Obi Emetarom, CEO and co-founder of Zone, said: “The participation of high-quality investors despite the funding drought and the fact that we had more interested investors than we needed, is a sign of trust in the Zone brand and investor excitement about the opportunity to redefine payment infrastructure in Africa. As we step into this new phase at Zone, we are re-energised and our commitment to transforming Africa’s payment infrastructure is renewed.”