Zeller has enabled businesses using the service to accept in-person contactless payments using Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone contactless payment acceptance technology and the Zeller App.
Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Zeller App. No additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.
At checkout, the merchant will prompt the customer to hold their payment device near the merchant’s iPhone and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.
Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business’ and customers’ data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.
Benefits of Zeller’s Tap to Pay on iPhone
The service has no additional hardware or apps required. Business owners can accept contactless payments with only their iPhone and the Zeller App, eliminating the need for a card reader and the hassle of downloading a separate app. The service also offers ease of getting started and simplicity of use. Users simply need to log in, enter a payment amount, and have the customer tap their contactless card or smartphone to the merchant’s iPhone.
Business owners can enjoy Zeller’s payment technology, which includes features like built-in tipping, surcharging, transaction notes, digital receipts, and more. Businesses can also manage their finances, accept contactless payments, open transaction accounts, issue debit cards, and track performance, all from their iPhone.
The services comes with one low, flat transaction fee for all cards, including American Express, and no monthly subscription fees. Plus, business owners get their money faster with nightly settlement to their Zeller Account, 365 days a year. Tap to Pay on iPhone ensures fast and secure contactless payments, backed by Zeller’s security for the protection of business and customer data.