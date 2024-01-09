Zebec launches payment and payroll services in Japan. Source: Shutterstock.com

Zebec has announced the launch of its web3 payment and real-time payroll services in Japan. This strategic move not only marks Zebec’s continued global expansion but also underscores its commitment to fostering collaborative financial innovation worldwide.

Japan is known for pioneering a regulatory framework for digital finance. The country offers an optimal setting for Zebec’s technology, tailored to complement nature of Japan’s financial ecosystem, providing significant enhancements to traditional payroll methods and digital payments options.

Sam Thapaliya, founder of Zebec, said: “Zebec’s venture into Japan is logical; it’s an opportunity for us to contribute to the country’s already advanced financial infrastructure. Our continued focus on Asian markets positioned us to be able to quickly deploy comprehensive and flexible financial solutions to Japanese customers As we expand to Japan, we eagerly anticipate building enduring partnerships and becoming a part of innovation in the Japanese fintech sector.”

Zebec’s suite of services

The suite of Zebec services now available in Japan includes Zebec App and Nautilus Chain. This is ideal for streaming payments and real-time web3 payroll, supporting digital payments in USDC, ERC, and soon a Japan-native stablecoin (JPYZ).

Wagelink and advanced payroll technology helps with modernising traditional payroll with the inclusion of stablecoin salary payments and cross-border remittances, in partnership with global fintech firms Circle and Stellar. The Wagelink App, launched in the USA in late 2023, represents an innovation in traditional payroll systems for companies and their employees in the company’s investment portfolio.

Zebec Instant Card is a crypto payment offering, supported globally by Visa and Mastercard, now enables spending in both USD and Japanese Yen.

Zebec enables real-time and continuous streams of payments and financial transactions for payroll, investments and more solutions are engineered for efficiency, transparency, and security in financial transactions. It hopes to modernise payment into continuous streams, thereby granting businesses and individuals enhanced control and flexibility over their financial lives.